Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 34,352 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 150,130 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after buying an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in GameStop by 5,052.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 70,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GME opened at $111.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $348.50.
Several brokerages have commented on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.25.
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
