Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $6.10 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 161,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $22,748,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after purchasing an additional 601,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $14,468,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $679,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

