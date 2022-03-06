Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $110,323.17 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $110,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,031.00 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Datadog by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after purchasing an additional 459,778 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,112,000 after purchasing an additional 171,527 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

