NOV (NYSE:NOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.14

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 396495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NOV by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NOV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NOV by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

