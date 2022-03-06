BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Up 5.6%

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.40. 92,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,729,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

