Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.23

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.23 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 2962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.24.

A number of research firms have commented on CQP. UBS Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 93.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

