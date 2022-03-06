Analysts Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) PT at $23.17

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

