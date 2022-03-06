Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $71.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

