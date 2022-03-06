News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of News Corporation have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company continued with its impressive performance in second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only grew year over year but also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strength primarily across Digital Real Estate Services, Dow Jones and Book Publishing segments. A surge in profitability was noticed in the News Media segment due to a revival in the advertising market. Meanwhile, Foxtel’s total streaming subscribers grew substantially. Management also remained optimistic about its acquisitions of the OPIS and Base Chemicals businesses that are likely to enhance Dow Jones’ information services business. However, it expects REA growth rates to slow in the second half as it cycled strong prior period listing volumes.”

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. News has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that News will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. News’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of News by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of News by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

