Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,718 shares of company stock worth $32,779,329. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $151.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.