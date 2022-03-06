Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $224.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.52 and a 200-day moving average of $229.33. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $151.07 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

