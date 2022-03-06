Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 1,223.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,180 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 591.5% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $186,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.