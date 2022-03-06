Heather J. Russell Sells 2,867 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TRU stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

