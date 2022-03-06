223,849 Shares in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 223,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,567,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38. Sterling Check Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

