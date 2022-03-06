Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 169.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.