Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,580,000 after acquiring an additional 53,155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

