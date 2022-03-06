UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 48.6% in February

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNCRY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UniCredit from €17.00 ($19.10) to €19.50 ($21.91) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.97) to €18.00 ($20.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $4.93 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

