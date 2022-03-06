Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBDS opened at $0.19 on Friday. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.