Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBDS opened at $0.19 on Friday. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.