Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.9 days.

EIFZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $31.09 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

