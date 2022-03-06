Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after buying an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 28.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 230,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 51,440 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 36,756 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $962.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

