Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTB. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 101.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 121.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,497 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:NTB opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

