Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $485,000 in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 161,575 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 854,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 207.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 346,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.