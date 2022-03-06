Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $485,000 in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 161,575 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 854,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 207.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 346,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $34.43.
Dada Nexus Profile (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
