Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 4,200 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,927 shares of company stock worth $808,578. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

