Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 1,675,158 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $19,580,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,077,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,755,000 after buying an additional 812,943 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.04 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

