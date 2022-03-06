Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLS opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

