Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $515,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,587,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,498,000 after buying an additional 359,609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,245,000 after buying an additional 328,879 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 785,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,081,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after buying an additional 206,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,261 shares of company stock worth $30,733,456. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.