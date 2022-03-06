Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.60 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,615 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Xilinx by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.56. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.75 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

