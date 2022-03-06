Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 282 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,668,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

AMG stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day moving average is $159.73.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

