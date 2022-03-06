Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tutor Perini news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $496.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.28. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

