Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 510 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $176.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.76. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $197.76.

