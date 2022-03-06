Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Trinseo worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,957 shares of company stock worth $1,478,363. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Trinseo Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.