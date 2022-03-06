Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 20,061 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Weibo were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

