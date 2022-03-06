Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $258.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.97 and a one year high of $306.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.37.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.