Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of TSC opened at $30.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.16.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

TSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.