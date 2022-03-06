Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

