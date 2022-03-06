Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Down 42.3% in February

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Separately, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

