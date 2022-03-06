L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $276.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $266.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.69. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $182.80 and a 1-year high of $269.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

