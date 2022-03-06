Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,041,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 137,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 99,433 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 276,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.