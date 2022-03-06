Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESRT. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,614,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,066,000 after acquiring an additional 717,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,422,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

