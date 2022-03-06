Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) PT Lowered to $5.50

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paya currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.28.

PAYA stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Paya has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,820,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Paya by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paya by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,276 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Paya by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,828 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Paya by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

