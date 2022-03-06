ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.82.

COP opened at $100.27 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

