Zacks Investment Research Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE CAPL opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $775.81 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 362.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.