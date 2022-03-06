Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

BXSL has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.