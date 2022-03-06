Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MKFG opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Markforged has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Markforged by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,182,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,049,000 after buying an additional 1,873,977 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,312,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Markforged by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,596,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Markforged by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after buying an additional 1,571,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

