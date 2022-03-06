Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $26.14 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 88,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

