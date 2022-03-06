Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $145.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.66.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.26. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 14.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,096 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 507.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 99.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 94,458.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

