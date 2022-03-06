Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $145.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.66.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $129.06 on Thursday. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.