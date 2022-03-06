LPL Financial LLC Buys 23,918 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

