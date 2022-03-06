Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 147.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Senseonics by 40.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,093,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,883. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SENS opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

