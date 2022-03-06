eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in eGain were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in eGain by 18.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 76,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in eGain by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $363.71 million, a PE ratio of 128.35 and a beta of 0.40. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

